Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 32,217 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.08% of Cable One worth $1,443,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,894.77 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,817.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

