Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,734,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.32% of Wix.com worth $987,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Wix.com by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX opened at $296.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.19.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

