Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,049,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.79% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $1,335,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $6,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $257.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.90. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

