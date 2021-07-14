Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,114,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 412,070 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.92% of Seagen worth $987,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $143.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.41. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

