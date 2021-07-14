Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.50% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $972,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $278.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

