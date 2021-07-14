Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.29 Billion Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.61% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,287,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after buying an additional 281,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $118,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.