Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.36 Billion Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.06% of Equity Residential worth $1,356,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.49.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

