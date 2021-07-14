Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $970.08 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $970,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $257.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

