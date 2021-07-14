Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $970.80 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164,304 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.74% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $970,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $21,467,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $3,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY opened at $589.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.26 and a 52-week high of $594.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

