Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.49% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,066,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $3,650,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

