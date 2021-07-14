Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.80% of Paylocity worth $1,352,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 173.53 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

