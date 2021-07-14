Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,707,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,135,664 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.62% of Koninklijke Philips worth $1,356,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

