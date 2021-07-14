Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,508,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,064,972 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.75% of PPG Industries worth $977,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

