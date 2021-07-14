Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 9,444,232 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 196.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.99% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $952,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

