Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 112,540 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.98% of Dollar Tree worth $1,066,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

