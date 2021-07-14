Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 216,830 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,406,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 216,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.78% of The TJX Companies worth $1,416,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.63.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

