Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,910,823 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,360,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910,823 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.98% of Datadog worth $1,280,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,734,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.74.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

