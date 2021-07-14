Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Trading Up 0.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $40.58. Approximately 10,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 58,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.