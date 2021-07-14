Progeny 3 Inc. Has $11.99 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. 589,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,023,441. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

