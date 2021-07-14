Progeny 3 Inc. Raises Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,845 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up about 1.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $15,656,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

NYSE AM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,017. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

