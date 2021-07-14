Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.12. 238,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,693. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.40. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226,208 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $5,449,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

