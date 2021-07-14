Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $267,266.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030016 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030970 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,761,038,570 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,947,769 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

