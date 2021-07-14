Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $26.49

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.49, but opened at $25.62. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 182 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $10,564,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $51,727,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $3,841,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $913,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

