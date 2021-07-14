ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARFXF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

