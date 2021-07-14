ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARFXF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.04.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.