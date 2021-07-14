ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.13 and last traded at $55.26. 3,474,491 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.