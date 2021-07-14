ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $102.51. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $101.75, with a volume of 1,254 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter worth about $2,950,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter worth about $94,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

