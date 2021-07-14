ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Trading Up 1.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)’s stock price were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 23,901,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.