ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $129.81 and last traded at $130.70. 29,718,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 34,250,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.97.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.