ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,018 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 425% compared to the average daily volume of 3,243 call options.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 291,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,263. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 163.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

