ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Shares Down 0.1%

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 22,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 81,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $559.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

