Prothena (NYSE:PRTA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NYSE:PRTA) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $54.87. Approximately 6,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

