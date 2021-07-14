ProximaX (XPX) Trading 38.6% Higher This Week

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $8,009.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00150588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.90 or 0.99883912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00953318 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

