PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of PTC worth $34,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of PTC by 18,920.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

