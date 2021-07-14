Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,561 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

