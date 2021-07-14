Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBC opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

