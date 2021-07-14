Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 212.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

