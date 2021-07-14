Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,991,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,984,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after buying an additional 65,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of SPB opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

