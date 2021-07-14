Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 325.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,081,063 shares of company stock valued at $486,234,151 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

NYSE OSH opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.02. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

