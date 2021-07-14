Public Mint Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $422,200.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.