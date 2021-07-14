Public Mint (MINT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $29,872.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054310 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

