Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $74,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.