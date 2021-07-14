Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 88.2% in June

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $9.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

