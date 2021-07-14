pulltherug.finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $197.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00010759 BTC on major exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $33,001.00 and $197.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.37 or 0.00844160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005455 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

