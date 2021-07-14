Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $12,441.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00113480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00151816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.78 or 1.00128987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00952117 BTC.

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

