PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUBC stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37. PureBase has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

PureBase Company Profile

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

