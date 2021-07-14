PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PUBC stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37. PureBase has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.73.
PureBase Company Profile
