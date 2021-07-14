Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Trading Down 40.7%

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) fell 40.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 1,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRPPF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

