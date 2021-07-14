Putnam Investments LLC Has $37.93 Million Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,584 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Magna International worth $37,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several research firms have commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

