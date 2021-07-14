Putnam Investments LLC Has $40.68 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $40,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

