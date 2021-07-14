Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 292.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,038 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $38,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

