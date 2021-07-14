Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 348,943 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 338.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,943 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Thomson Reuters worth $39,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,380,000 after purchasing an additional 156,111 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $179,560,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.10.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

